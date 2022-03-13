On March 8 at 6:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to North Piedmont Street at Wilson Boulevard for a report of a fight among a group of juveniles, who were no longer on the scene when police arrived.
Approximately 45 minutes later, a juvenile male arrived at Virginia Hospital Center for treatment of stab wounds received in connection with the incident. The injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]