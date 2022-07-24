Arlington County police on July 19 locked down Washington-Liberty High School are a report of possible gunfire coming from a bathroom inside the school.
Police were dispatched to the school at 7:50 a.m., entered the school, began a search and discovered evidence of discharged fireworks.
The lockdown remained in place until the building was fully searched. Two juveniles were developed as suspects; police said petitions for misdemeanor violations of the state fire-prevention code are pending.
