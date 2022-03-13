* A woman on March 6 at 2:45 a.m. reported to police that she had been in an establishment in the 500 block of 23rd Street South in Arlington with another individual when they became involved in a verbal dispute with a third individual.
When the first victim attempted to leave with a second victim and witness, the suspect approached the first victim and began physically assaulting her before being separated by additional witnesses, police said.
The victims then went to retrieve a vehicle from a garage in the 500 block of 12th Road South when the suspect approached them, brandished a firearm and made threatening statements, police said.
The first victim attempted to speak with the suspect, during which time the second victim was able to contact police.
A struggle ensued, during which the suspect attempted to prevent the first victim from leaving, but the victim was able to enter her vehicle and depart, police said.
Warrants were obtained and officers located the suspect inside his residence, detaining him without incident, police said.
The suspect – 46-year-old Richardo Harvey of Arlington – was arrested and charged with abduction and two counts of brandishing a firearm. He was held without bond.
