On April 16 at 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Columbia Pike for a report of an assault in progress.
Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had been reported as the setting for the fight, and noted that the driver had injuries to her face. Police then removed both occupants.
The suspect – 39-year-old Susie Gaitan of Arlington – was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a Schedule I/II substance and drunk in public. She was held without bond.
