A malfunctioning drawer foiled a would-be bank robber, Arlington police said.
On May 9 at 2:10 p.m., an individual entered a bank in the 4000 block of Wilson Boulevard, approached a teller and demanded money, Arlington police said.
According to police, the teller was unable to open the cash drawer, so the suspect went behind the counter, but also was unsuccessful in opening it. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
The incident occurred approximately 10 minutes before another bank robbery – this one successful – in the 900 block of North Stuart Street. In each case, the suspect is described as a black male in his 40s or 50s.
