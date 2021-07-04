[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On June 30 at 12:22 p.m., a man had invited a woman to his home in the 1900 block of North Culpepper Street, Arlington police said.
When she arrived, a man followed behind her, brandished a knife and threatened the victim while the female suspect restrained the victim and stole cash, a wallet and electronics.
The pair then fled the scene in a dark-blue four-door sedan.
The first suspect is described as a black female, 20 to 30 years old, with a “full” build. The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’8”, heavyset.