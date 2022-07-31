On July 29 at 4:52 a.m., a man was walking in the 2800 block of South Campbell Street when three juvenile males approached and assaulted him, Arlington police said.
The suspects then fled the scene on scooters, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
The suspects are described as black males, wearing all-black clothing.
