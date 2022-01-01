[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Dec. 27 at 9:45 p.m., Arlington police were dispatched to the 2900 block of South Eads Street after receiving multiple reports of an individual armed with a knife attempting to enter a vehicle.
Arriving officers located the suspect and detained him without incident.
Investigation determined that a victim observed the suspect in the parking lot of a business with a knife in his hand, who approached his vehicle and struck the rear window with the knife before yelling at the victim and shattering two of the windows of the vehicle.
The victim then exited the vehicle and went to a nearby business, but the suspect followed him and struck him in the face before the suspect attempted to gain entry to a nearby business in the 2800 block of South Eads Street, police said.
When an employee of that business refused him entry, the suspect began threatening him with a knife while acting disorderly, police said. The employee sustained lacerations described as minor in the assault.
The suspect – 41-year-old Helmer Fausti Andrade Alvarado of Oxon Hill – was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of attempted malicious wounding, destruction of property, attempted carjacking and drunk in public. He was held without bond.