On March 6 at 5:54 p.m., the security guard at a business in the 1200 block of South Clark Street in Arlington was attempting to remove an individual from a business when the suspect brandished a knife and attempted to strike him, police said.
The guard fell to the ground during the incident, and the suspect struck him in the head with his hand before fleeing on foot. The employee suffered what was described as a minor laceration and declined medical treatment.
The suspect is described as a black male with a skinny build.
