On May 21 at 3:06 a.m., a dispute over money and property in the 800 block of South Florida Street in Arlington escalated when several of the combatants brandished firearms and one allegedly struck another in the head. The victims fled the scene and called police.
Responding officers conducted a stop of the suspect’s vehicle at Route 50 and North Courthouse Road. While one of the suspects was taken into custody without incident, police said the other refused to comply with commands and actively resisted arrest before being taken into custody.
Inside the vehicle, officers recovered three loaded firearms, including a handgun, rifle and shotgun.
One suspect – 24-year-old Cordell Campbell of Arlington – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person subject to a protective order.
The second suspect – 26-year-old Christopher Morales of Alexandria – was arrested and charged with abduction, brandishing and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Both suspects were held without bond.