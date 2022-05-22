On May 19 at 3:52 p.m., an individual’s vehicle was in the process of being towed in the 2400 block of South Lowell Street when the owner confronted a county-government public-service aide, Arlington police said.
During the confrontation, the suspect threatened the aide before physically pushing him, police said.
The suspect – 20-year-old Tyayre Reynolds of Arlington – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery. He was released on his own recognizance, police said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]