On Aug. 24 at 8:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Washington Boulevard for a report of a man allegedly exposing himself in the courtyard of a residential property, Arlington police said.
A responding officer located the suspect and attempted to detain him while investigating the incident, but the suspect refused to follow commands, pushed the officer and fled into a residence, police said.
With the assistance of additional units, the suspect was taken into custody, and during the course of the investigation, the suspect supplied false identifying information, police said.
The suspect – 25-year-old Nicholas Johns of Arlington – was arrested, charged with assault-and-battery on law enforcement, indecent exposure and identity theft, and was held without bond.
