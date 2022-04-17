On April 12 at 3:45 p.m., a man was working as a window-washer in the 1200 block of North Garfield Street in Arlington when he lowered himself onto the balcony of a residence, removed his harness and prepared to clean the windows, police said.
According to police, the resident began yelling at the washer, then allegedly threw his safety equipment out of reach and pushed the victim. A second window-washer intervened, and the two were able to safely remove themselves from the balcony, police said.
The suspect – 50-year-old David Bergendorf of Arlington – was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and abduction. He was held without bond.
