On April 8 at 2:32 p.m., Arlington police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Vermont Street for a report of an individual displaying a holstered handgun while walking on a property containing an occupied child-care facility.
According to police, the individual left before their arrive, and could not be located. He is described as a white male, in his 50s, 5’8”, with a medium build and white hair.
