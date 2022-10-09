A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired.
On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
Later that day, the suspect – ultimately identified as Ricardo Singleton – again was observed by Arlington police, but sped off while firing several rounds at officers, according to a report from the Fairfax County Police Department.
Singleton fled into Fairfax County, where officers from that department attempted to stop him, police said. According to police, Singleton struck multiple vehicles, which rendered his vehicle disabled on Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road.
According to Fairfax police, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired numerous rounds at police. One Fairfax police officer returned fire. No one was struck, police said.
Fairfax officers found Singleton hiding behind a nearby building and took him into custody with assistance of the Arlington Police Department and Virginia State Police. A weapon was found nearby.
Singleton was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and served with a variety of warrants from the Arlington and Fairfax incidents, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony reckless discharge and malicious wounding on a law-enforcement officer.
