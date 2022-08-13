On Aug. 5 at 5:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Columbia Pike for a report of an assault with injury, Arlington police said.
Responding officers located the victim outside a residential building suffering from injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Investigation revealed that the suspect and victim, who knew each other, left a nightlife establishment and drove to the 800 block of South Scott Street, where they became engaged in a verbal dispute, during which time the suspect allegedly took the victim’s phone and broke it, then threw the victim to the ground and physically assaulted her, police said.
The two individuals then re-entered the suspect’s vehicle and drove to the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. While inside the building’s parking garage, a second verbal dispute occurred, during which time the suspect struck the victim in the face, police said.
The suspect and victim then exited the vehicle and were waiting for the building’s elevator when they were observed by another person, who noted the victim’s injuries and contacted police.
The suspect – 34-year-old William Hahn of Arlington – is an Arlington police officer who was off-duty at the time, police said. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property, and was held without bond.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]