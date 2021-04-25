[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On April 21 at 8:28 p.m., Arlington police officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute in the 3500 block of South Ball Street.
According to police, responding officers located the individuals in the hallway of a residence and separated them in an effort to conduct the investigation.
According to police, one of the individuals became combative and bit two officers, but was taken into custody with the assistance of additional responding police.
The suspect – 25-year-old Kassandra Iriarte of Annandale – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on a law-enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, as well as with assault-and-battery for the initial altercation.
The officers were treated at a local hospital for injuries described as minor.
