On May 13 at 8:59 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of 26th Street North for a report of a woman who had brandished a firearm at an individual inside a residence, and subsequently fired several shots into the front door of the home.
After officers established a perimeter, the suspect exited the home while brandishing a firearm, police said. She continued to approach officers despite commands to stop, police said.
Ultimately, police used a taster-like device to incapacitate her and recover the firearm.
The suspect, who was not identified by police, was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. The investigation is continuing. There were no injuries inside the home, police said.
