On July 6 at 9:31 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of 24th Street South in Arlington for a report of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and a female victim suffering from grazing wounds.
According to police, a large group had been congregating in the area when a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds, injuring the victims and causing property damage to buildings and a vehicle.
Witnesses reported seeing individuals in a black sedan leave the area at a high rate of speed immediately following the incident. Officers canvassed the area but did not turn up the suspects.
The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of wounds described as serious but non-life-threatening.
