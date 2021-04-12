[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On April 6 at 11:22 p.m., individuals were on the balconies of their residences when they observed a woman dancing on the hood of a vehicle in the 300 block of 23rd Street South in Arlington.
According to police, the woman lifted her sports bra and exposed her breasts during the performance.
The suspect is described as a black female, 5’6”, with an athletic build, wearing a blue/green wig, lime-green sports bra, teal tanktop and blue jeans.
