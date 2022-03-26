On March 18 at 7:24 p.m., two individuals were walking in the 1400 block of South Eads Street when a vehicle approached and a passenger shot a paintball, striking the victims, a parked vehicle and the door to a business.
At approximately 9:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the same area, where two individuals reported being struck in the same manner.
One of the victims went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
There are no suspect descriptions; the vehicle is described as an older four-door sedan, silver in color.
