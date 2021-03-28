[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On March 23 at 11:38 p.m., an individual was inside a restaurant in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a group of individuals, police said.
According to police, the suspect then followed the group to different restaurants while making verbally harassing statements that continued to escalate.
At one point, one member of the group grabbed the suspect’s cell phone and smashed it to the ground, at which point the suspect pulled out a knife, police said.
As bystanders attempted to separate the parties and escort the suspect out of the restaurant, he grabbed a beer bottle and three it in the direction of the group. The bottle struck a bystander, causing a laceration to her head, police said.
According to police, the suspect left the restaurant and entered another, where officers located him and took him into custody.
According to police, investigation revealed two identification cards that did not belong to the suspect.
Akintola Olowofoyeku, 39, of Hyattsville was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery, simple assault, drunk in public, identity theft and possession of fictitious identification. Also, Christopher Hart, 36, of Arlington, was issued a summons for destruction of property and was released.
