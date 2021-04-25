[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On April 17 at 2:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Veitch Street for a report of a peeping tom.
According to police, an individual was inside a stall in a restroom when he looked up and observed someone holding a phone that appeared to be recording. Exiting the staff, the victim confronted the male suspect, and an altercation ensued before the suspect left the property.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11” tall, 150 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.