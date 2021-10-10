[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
During patrol on Oct. 4 at 4:01 p.m., Arlington officers at 28th Street South at South Meade Street were alerted to a vehicle reported stolen out of Prince George’s County, Md., Arlington police said.
The suspect was working on another vehicle in front of the vehicle believed to be stolen, police said, and was found with the keys to the allegedly stolen vehicle in his possession.
During the course of investigation, a rifle, ammunition magazine and ammunition were found in the vehicle.
The suspect – 26-year-old Thomas Gibson of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and removing/altering the serial numbers of a firearm.