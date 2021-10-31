[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington police have reported a number of new flag-burning incidents in recent days.
• On Oct. 27 at 11:30 p.m., Arlington police and fire personnel were dispatched to the 5000 block of Yorktown Boulevard after an American flag that was flying from a single-family home was set on fire.
A passerby notices the fire and extinguished it with a garden hose.
It was at least the second such incident in the past two weeks.
• On the morning of Oct. 28, resident of the 3300 block of North Brandywine Street reported that an American flag and flagpole has been burned overnight, at least the third such incident in the past two weeks.