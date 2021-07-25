[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On July 18 between 1 and 1:30 a.m., a patron at a restaurant in the 200 block of North Glebe Road began acting aggressively toward other patrons, Arlington police said.
A verbal argument escalated to a physical confrontation outside the establishment, police said, at which time the suspect allegedly produced a knife. A female bystander attempted to intervene, and was injured.
As the suspect returned to the scene to retrieve his vehicle, he allegedly drove onto the sidewalk, striking the man he previously had the altercation with.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 19 to 24 years old, 5’7”, thin build, with short black hair. The vehicle is described as an older Honda Civic.