On July 5 at 2:07 a.m., Arlington police were dispatched to the area of Arlington Boulevard at North Fillmore Street for a report of a person with a gun.
According to police, the person calling in the incident reported she was being chased and shot at by another driver.
Responding officers observed the two vehicles and initiated a pursuit, ultimately making contact with occupants of both vehicles.
Police said that the reporting party had allegedly committed a hit-and-run incident in the District of Columbia, and the other driver followed her into Arlington in attempt to contact her and exchange information. No weapons were involved and no shots were fired, police determined.
The reporting part – 25-year-old Tasie Montiel of Fort Washington – was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, refusal of breath/blood test, obstruction of justice and misuse of the 911 system. She was held on an unsecured bond.