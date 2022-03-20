On March 15 at 11:33 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2100 block of 15th Street North, went behind the counter and attempted to open the cash register before being confronted by an employee, Arlington police said.
The suspect then walked through the store and stole a beverage and food items before leaving, police said.
The suspect then re-entered and exited the business two more times, stealing more beverages and food items in the process, police said.
The third time, the suspect was confronted by an employee and attempted to throw a beverage at a witness who approached him.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot, but returned again, at which point he was taken into custody by responding officers.
The suspect – 41-year-old Darryl Forest of Arlington – was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery plus petty larceny and trespassing. He was held without bail.
