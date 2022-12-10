On Dec. 7 at 6:11 p.m., a man discharged an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, striking four victims with pellets, Arlington police said.
The victims received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said.
The suspects – three or four – were riding in a white SUV. One suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with short, dark hair. There are no descriptions for the other occupants.
