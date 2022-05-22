On May 17 at 4:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a shoplifter in custody, Arlington police said.
Loss-prevention officers reported they observed the suspect concealing merchandise, then detained him after he exited without paying.
According to police, the suspect was non-compliant with responding officers and remained disorderly, kicking an officer while being searched.
The suspect – 27-year-old Antonio Thompson of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault on police and petty larceny. He was held without bond.
