On March 31 at 12:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting incident in the 1400 block of South Hayes Street in Arlington.
Investigation revealed that an individual entered the business, concealed merchandise in his bag and attempted to leave without paying before being confronted by an employee, police said.
The suspect was banned from the property and released on a summons for petty larceny.
At approximately 1:33 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of an assault in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street.
According to police, the same individual entered into another business and attempted to leave without paying for clothing items when two loss-prevention employees confronted him.
A brief struggle ensued, during which time the suspect allegedly pushed and struck both employees, police said.
The suspect – 26-year-old Adrian Chavez Gonzalez of Cheltenham, Md. – was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, trespassing and shoplifting. He was held on a secure bond.
