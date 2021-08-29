[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Aug. 21 at approximately 11 p.m., two individuals met in the 3000 block of 22nd Street South for a prearranged sale of sneakers, Arlington police said.
According to police, the suspect brought the victim down a residential hallway, where a second suspect was waiting. The suspects then grabbed the victim, assaulted him and stole cash before fleeting.
The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male, 5’4”, 130 to 140 pounds, with short, curly hair. The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 6 feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds with a “chin-strap” beard.