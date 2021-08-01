[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On July 27 at 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Columbia Pike in Arlington, where a man had allegedly forced entry into an apartment through a window and was asleep inside the residence.
Officers entered the apartment and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, Arlington police said.
According to police, a search of the suspect located cash and personal items belonging to the victims, as well as a shoulder holster and loaded magazine. A search of the bed the suspect had been sleeping on resulted in the recovery of a firearm previously reported stolen, police said.
The suspect – 18-year-old Gustavo Alvarez Perez of Arlington – was arrested and charged with burglary and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond.