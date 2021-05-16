[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On May 8 at 1:39 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 3100 block of Key Boulevard.
According to police, officers located a male victim suffering from stab wounds.
Investigation revealed that the victim and an individual known to him had become engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated to a physical confrontation, during which time the incident took place. The suspect who remained on the scene for the arrival of officers.
The suspect – 25-year-old Michael Hill of Herndon – was arrested, charged with aggravated malicious wounding and drunk in public, and was held without bond.