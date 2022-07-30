On July 27 at 11:35 a.m., a man approached a vehicle at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Veitch Street, struck the driver and sprayed both of the vehicle’s occupants with what was believed to be pepper spray, Arlington police said.
The suspect continued along Columbia Pike and approached two women walking in the area, assaulting one and spraying both with what was believed to be pepper spray, police said.
Responding officers took the suspect – 38-year-old Wade Westmoreland of no fixed address – into custody on four counts of malicious wounding by caustic agent and two counts of assault-and-battery. He was held without bond.
All victims were treated on the scene by responding medics, with three transported to a local hospital for further treatment, police said.
