On Dec. 17 at 3:05 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to a fight in progress inside a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street.
Responding officers made contact with two males, determining that one was an off-duty military-police officer who was attempting to detain the suspect.
The suspect disregarded commands of Arlington police, then acted disorderly and resisted arrest, police said. A brief struggle ensued, during which time the suspect grabbed at an officer’s exterior vest and attempted to disarm her, police said.
With the assistance of other officers, the suspect – 28-year-old Michael Sammey of Springfield – was taken into custody.
Sammey was charged with assault-and-battery on police, attempting to disarm a police officer (two counts), obstruction of justice, trespassing and public intoxication. He was held without bond.