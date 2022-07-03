On June 27 at 2:35 p.m., an individual was detained by security personnel at a store in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street in Arlington for suspicion of shoplifting.
During the course of police investigation, the suspect provided false information to officers, who ultimately were able to properly identify her, police said.
While being secured inside the cruise for transport, the suspect pushed past the officer and ran from the vehicle. After being re-apprehended, the suspect continued to resist and bit the officer, police said.
Petitions for the suspect, a juvenile, were obtained for petty larceny/shoplifting, identity theft, forging public records, escape from custody and malicious wounding on a law-enforcement officer.
The officer was transported to a local hospital for injuries described as minor.
