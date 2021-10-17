[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Oct. 10 at 5:43 p.m., three individuals allegedly forced entry into a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street, assaulted the female victim and stole cell phones before fleeing, Arlington police said.
Based on information provided by the victim and witnesses, two of the three suspects were located and taken into custody, and warrants were obtained for the third suspect.
The first suspect – 35-year-old Edwin Sanchez of Fairfax – was charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, burglary with intent to commit a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The second suspect – 38-year-old Seung Han Lee of Chantilly – was charged with robbery, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, burglary with intent to commit a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with an outstanding warrant out of Fairfax County.