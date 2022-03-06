A 46-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with murder and a 48-year-old man of no fixed address faces conspiracy charges following the shooting of a man along Columbia Pike.
Arlington police on Feb. 26 at 7:42 a.m. were dispatched to the 3600 block of the Pike for a report of a suspicious vehicle with an unresponsive male inside. Officers located the vehicle and determined that the man was dead.
During the course of the investigation, Arlington detectives developed suspect descriptions and obtained arrest warrants. The two suspects were taken into custody near a bus stop at Columbia Pike and South Quincy Street the morning of Feb. 27.
April Puckett, 46, was charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. James Harris, 48, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The suspects were held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
