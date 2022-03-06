On Feb. 28 at 8:55 a.m., officers dispatched to a report of a disorderly subject in the 5000 block of Columbia Pike encountered a suspect who allegedly had approached an individual and struck him in the face.
The victim sustained injuries that were described as minor and did not require medical treatment, police said.
The suspect continued to act disorderly and resisted arrest, police said. During a struggle, an officer deployed a taser-like device, and the suspect then was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect – 30-year-old Burchell Peters of Arlington – was transported to a local hospital. Once medically cleared, he was charged with assault-and-battery on police, assault-and-battery and drunk in public.
