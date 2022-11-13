On Nov. 7 at 2:20 a.m., an individual reported observing two individuals wearing face coverings acting suspiciously in the 2600 block of South Cleveland Street, Arlington police said.
Responding officers canvassed the area and located six Hondas with broken windows and stolen airbags.
A search of the area did not turn up the suspects, but police did recover a backpack containing six airbags and burglarious tools.
