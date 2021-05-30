[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On May 27 at 1:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a business in the 1400 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a woman opening merchandise, refusing to leave and implying she had a weapon, Arlington police said.
An arriving officer located the suspect, who was described by police as uncooperative and claimed to have a firearm in her pocket. While being taken into custody, the suspect struck the officer multiple times, police said.
The suspect – 40-year-old Laresha Reed of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.