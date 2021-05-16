[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On May 13 at 7:41 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement in the 1800 block of South George Mason Drive observed a driver traveling at a high rate of speed while trailing another vehicle, Arlington police said.
As the officer attempted to initiate a stop, the driver sped up, went around the other vehicle and went through a red light, police said.
The officer located the vehicle parked in the 900 block of South Columbus Street and detained the driver and a passenger.
According to police, the officer located a baby in an unsecured carrier in the vehicle, and also recovered a stolen firearm.
The driver, a juvenile, was arrested and petitions were obtained for receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, eluding police, no driver’s license and cruelty to children. Police notified Child Protective Services regarding the baby.