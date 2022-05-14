On May 7 at 8:56 a.m., a verbal dispute in the 4500 block of 28th Road South escalated to a physical altercation, during which time the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a baseball bat, Arlington police said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The suspect – 27-year-old Diana Fuentes of Arlington – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. She was held without bond.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]