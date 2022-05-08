On April 29 at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Florida Street for a report of an assault in progress.
Responding officers located a victim suffering from a laceration and rendered aid prior to the arrival of rescue personnel.
The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect became involved in a verbal confrontation which escalated when the suspect produced a box-cutter and slashed the victim, police said.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]