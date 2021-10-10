[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Oct. 4 at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of a suspected hit-and-run incident, Arlington police said.
According to police, investigation revealed that two individuals became engaged in a verbal dispute outside of a business, and during the incident, the suspect struck the victim with his vehicle before fleeing the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital for what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male, heavyset, with long dreadlocks. The vehicle is described as a silver Chevrolet sedan.