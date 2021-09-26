[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Sept. 19 at 9:37 p.m., an individual was reported to be suffering from stab wounds at North Pershing Drive at North Thomas Street, Arlington police said. Responding officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported him to a hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim refused to provide information to police pertaining to the incident, but investigators made contact with a witness who reported noticing three men arguing and pushing each other, with one of the men stabbing the other before fleeing.
The suspects are described as Hispanic males, each described as of short stature.