On April 13 at 3:45 p.m., a woman in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road in Arlington reported that she observed a vehicle traveling in the area while a passenger discharged a pellet gun at pedestrians.
Shortly thereafter, an individual contacted the Emergency Communications Center to report being struck by pellets.
Officers canvassed the area, located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and identified the occupants. The victim, who declined medical attention, declined prosecution.
