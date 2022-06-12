On June 7 at 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to multiple reports of vehicle tampering in the 4200 block of 35th Street North, 3300 block of North Randolph Street, 4400 block of 35th Street North and 4100 block of 34th Street North in Arlington.
According to police, responding officers observed a group of four juveniles who took off running. After a brief foot chase, one of the individuals was detained.
According to investigation, the suspects entered into and rummaged through approximately seven vehicles. No items were reported damaged or stolen.
According to police, the victims did not wish to seek prosecution.
