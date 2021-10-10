[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Oct. 3 at 1:20 a.m., a resident of the 1000 block of South Frederick Street was awakened by a noise coming from within her apartment. Upon investigation, she observed an unknown man standing inside the property.
According to police, the suspect attempted to engage the victim in conversation, then left when the resident asked him to.
Responding officers determined that the suspect had forced entry into the property.
Later that day, the suspect – 27-year-old Silfredo Antonio Castillo Canales of Arlington – was located and arrested. He was charged with breaking and entering and was held without bond.